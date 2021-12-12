Chris Wallace leaving Fox News after 18 years

WASHINGON, DC — Fox News anchor Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he was leaving Fox News. The announcement was made at the end of the Fox News Sunday, the news program he had hosted for 18 years.

"18 years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked, or a question I asked, and they kept that promise," said Wallace at the end of the show. "I have been free to report to the best of my ability... to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country's leaders to account..."

Wallace went on to reflect on his tenure on the program, noting that the show had covered five presidential elections and interviewed world leaders such as France's Emmanuel Macron and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

As for what his future plans are, Wallace didn't go into specifics.

"After 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox," said Wallace. "I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all of the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure, and I hope you'll check it out."

Utah Senator Mitt Romney issued a statement from his personal Twitter account shortly after the announcement was made.

"Thank you, Chris Wallace, for the years of truth & honesty," the statement reads. "I trust that what’s in store for you will be rewarding & impactful but even if not, you’ve already served with uncommon grace & generosity of spirit. You kindled the passion of your dad & took it to even greater heights."

Wallace joined Fox News in 2003, replacing Tony Snow as the host of Fox News Sunday. In addition to hosting the program, Wallace also served as a moderator for the third presidential debate of the 2016 Presidential Election, and the first presidential Debate of the 2020 election.