Coroner expected to reveal Gabby Petito's cause of death Tuesday

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — The Teton County Coroner will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) Tuesday where he's expected to announce details in the autopsy of Gabby Petito's remains.

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide, but no other details about her death have been disclosed publicly. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, called for the news conference.

On Sept. 19 the FBI found Petito's remains at a dispersed campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Her inital cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Petito's parents reported her missing eight days before her remains were discovered. She was traveling cross-county in a converted Ford transit van with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie at the time, who has since been named a person of interest in her death.

Laundrie was later named by the FBI in a federal arrest warrant for allegedly using Petito's debit card as he made his way back to his parents' Florida home alone.

His whereabouts have been unknown since his parents reported him missing on September 17.