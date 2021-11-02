Dallas bar bans Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas' until Dec. 1

DALLAS — A bar has gone viral this week over its policy of banning the playing of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" until December 1.
The bar's owner put up a sign on the jukebox laying out the policy.
It states that the popular holiday tune won't be played in the establishment until December 1 and then after that its play will be limited to once per night.
Dallas jukebox pic.twitter.com/Dp2T1QMaMK— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 22, 2021
Theatre critic Kyle Smith tweeted a picture of the sign.
The sign gained a lot of traction from people in support of and against the idea of playing the song before Dec. 1.
Mariah herself even recently released a video declaring it Mariah season.
Ready? Let’s go! 🎃➡️🎄#MariahSZN pic.twitter.com/cEaFrRBHwJ— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2021
The Christmas hit had already entered the iTunes top 200 chart on Monday.