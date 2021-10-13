Watch
Demi Lovato thinks the term 'aliens' is 'derogatory' to extraterrestrials

Demi Lovato has a docuseries on Peacock called "Unidentified with Demi Lovato" in which they explore what life there may be beyond this planet.

In an interview with Pedestrian, Lovato explained that they do not believe that beings from another planet mean to harm humans.

    "I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now," they said. "But I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them E.T.s!"

      Lovato said of the series is to give "an understanding of how much we need to take care of our planet and how much we need to learn how to expand our consciousness."

        "I think that the world is becoming a more open place," the star added. "Slowly, but surely, I think that we're making progress. And we're slowly getting there. But, you know, any progress is progress!"

