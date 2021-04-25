DMX immortalized by family and close friends at memorial

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper DMX, who died earlier this month at age 50, was mourned at his memorial service with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York Saturday.

Several heartfelt speeches were given Saturday by his closest friends, including Swizz Beatz, Nas and Eve.

DMX's children gathered on stage to talk about the star as a father, and his young daughter took a moment to rap in his honor.

The event Saturday was closed to the public because of pandemic conditions.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. EDT Sunday and broadcast live on the BET network.