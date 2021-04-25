Watch
DMX immortalized by family and close friends at memorial

Brittainy Newman/AP
People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday, April. 24, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest." (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 01:08:11-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper DMX, who died earlier this month at age 50, was mourned at his memorial service with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York Saturday.

Several heartfelt speeches were given Saturday by his closest friends, including Swizz Beatz, Nas and Eve.

DMX's children gathered on stage to talk about the star as a father, and his young daughter took a moment to rap in his honor.

The event Saturday was closed to the public because of pandemic conditions.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. EDT Sunday and broadcast live on the BET network.

