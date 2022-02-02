Dog named 'Bullet' stops armed robbery

A dog aptly named "Bullet" reportedly prevented an attempted armed robbery at a corner store in Wisconsin this week.

Newsweek reported, on Tuesday morning, a gunfight broke out at the Big A corner shop on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia, Wisconsin. Two armed men entered the business, aiming their firearms at the store clerk.

The store manager told local media that Bullet was the reason he and his 32-year old-clerk are still alive.

A CBS reporter also posted security footage of the incident to Twitter.

The video shows the two robbers enter the business and pull out their guns. When one of the suspects aims a gun at the store clerk, the dog leaps on him.

The clerk then pulls out a gun and fires at the would-be robbers. After that, the two suspects flee the business while firing at the employee.