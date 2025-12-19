DOJ official says only partial Jeffrey Epstein files to be released

WASHINGTON — Reps. Robert Garcia of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland said in a joint statement that President Donald Trump and the Justice Department “are now violating federal law.”

They released the statement after a DOJ official said the department would only release a partial tranche of files related Jeffrey Epstein by a legally mandated deadline.

“We are now examining all legal options in the face of this violation of federal law. The survivors of this nightmare deserve justice, the co-conspirators must be held accountable, and the American people deserve complete transparency from DOJ,” the statement continued.

Congress passed Trump signed a law that requires the Justice Department to publish “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in DOJ’s possession that relate to the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein” with a deadline by midnight tonight.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said during a Friday Fox News interview that the department would release “several hundred thousand” documents today, “and then over the next couple weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.”