Dry shampoos recalled over cancer-causing chemical concerns

Due to carcinogen concerns, Proctor & Gamble is recalling more than 30 items. Following the discovery of benzene, the firm said on Friday that it is voluntarily recalling aerosol dry conditioner spray goods and aerosol dry shampoo spray products in the United States.

In a statement the company said, "Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources."

It further stated that the recall was carried out "out of an abundence of caution," and that no adverse responses had been detected as of yet. Pantene, Herbal Essences, and Aussie products are among those affected by the recall.

View the entire product list here.

People should cease using the products immediately, according to the business, and they will be refunded.