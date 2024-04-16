Elephant gets loose on the streets of Montana

BUTTE - An elephant packed its trunk to see the world Tuesday and was seen running loose down the streets of Butte, Montana.

Butte Civic Center Manager Bill Melvin confirmed the elephant temporarily got loose from the Jordan World Circus that’s in town at the civic center. Melvin said the elephant’s handlers were washing the female elephant outside the civic center when a passing vehicle backfired and spooked the animal.

The elephant ran across a busy Harrison Avenue stopping traffic while a handler ran after it. The spooked animal was soon safely corralled back at the civic center without injury, according to Melvin.

Cell phone video taken by Brittany McGinnis shows the elephant running across Harrison Avenue near the with someone running alongside it and through the parking lot of the Town Pump gas station.