Elizabeth Smart 'heartbroken' over Gabby Petito case

Elizabeth Smart, who escaped after being kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home when she was 14 and held for nine months, says she's heartbroken over the Gabby Petito case.

Smart, who's now 33 years old, appeared Wednesday on the show “Red Table Talk,” where she talked about Petito's case.

“In Gabby’s case in particular, I mean, I was alive, and I came home, and hers tragically has not ended that way,” Smart said on the show. “But knowing what it’s like being on the other side and potentially what may have happened and what may have led up to her final moments, and understanding probably a lot of what she was feeling, it’s heartbreaking,” she added.

Smart has previously described how she was taken from her bedroom in Salt Lake City when she was a teenager and held as a sex slave by Brian David Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee.

"I mean, when I think of Gabby Petito, when I think of all of these other victims, I feel like they still deserve just every bit as much to be found so that their stories have an ending as well,” Smart said. “When I think of all of the people … I mean, so many, so many whose stories never even see the light of day."