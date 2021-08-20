Watch
Elon Musk announces humanoid 'Tesla Bot'

Posted at 7:01 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 09:05:31-04

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is creating a humanoid robot.

Musk said the "Tesla Bot" will have a screen where a person's face would be.

Musk said it's being designed to perform boring, repetitive and dangerous tasks.

"It's intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world built for humans. We're setting it such that it is, at a mechanical level, at a physical level, you can run away from it," musk said during an event announcing the robot.

Good news for those of us that don't necessarily hit the treadmill as often as we should.

