Elon Musk says he'll pay over $11 billion in taxes this year

Matt Rourke/AP
Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Musk pushed back again Tuesday against a lawsuit that blames him for engineering Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of a financially precarious company called SolarCity that was marred by conflicts of interest and never generated the profits Musk insisted it would. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 6:42 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 08:43:23-05

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, announced in a tweet that he expects to pay over $11 billion in taxes in 2021.

According to a story published by CNBC last week, Musk has already paid $7 billion in state and federal taxes this year and will pay another $5 billion by January 1st. The estimates, according to CNBC, might represent "the single highest tax bill ever."

Musk and other billionaires are facing more scrutiny over the amount of tax they pay. Musk does not get a salary or cash incentive in his capacity as Tesla CEO, according to CNBC. Instead, he is compensated in stock awards.

READ: Elon Musk is Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'

Musk paid no federal income tax in 2018, and only $455 million in the preceding four years, according to ProPublica. Musk's wealth increased by $13.9 billion in 2018. Musk revealed his taxes were zero in 2018 since he overpaid the year before at this year's Code Conference.

