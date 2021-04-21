Watch
Family: 15-year-old girl shot, killed by police in Columbus, Ohio

Posted at 7:33 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 21:33:41-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of a 15-year-old girl says the teenager was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said a "young woman" died in an officer-involved shooting, but he did not give her age.

"This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details," Ginther wrote in a tweet.

The mayor added that police were wearing bodycams, and they are working to review it "as soon as possible."

"BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation... as they do with all CPD-involved shootings," Ginther said. "We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available. I’m asking for residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts."

Family members said the girl's name was Makiah Bryant.

According to WBNS-TV, Bryant had called 911 around 4:30 p.m. because girls were fighting outside her home. The shooting reportedly occurred at 4:45 p.m.

Her family says after she was shot, she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

