GLENDALE, Az. — Glendale firefighters came across a puppy running down 43rd Ave Tuesday morning.

Her hair was matted and she looked malnourished, so the crew gave her a bath, food, and water.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters confirmed she appears to have been homeless and was not chipped.

The fire chief brought her home and she is now living happily ever after as his daughter’s companion.

Her name is "Ruff."