Florida neighbors of Gabby Petito's fiance implore him to talk

NORTH POINT, Florida — While a nationwide search is underway to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito, Florida neighbors of fiance Brian Laundrie are desperate for him to provide help in finding her and speak up about what he knows regarding her whereabouts.

They're doing what they can to get to him to speak, using signs and golf carts in front of his house urging him to talk and "tell the truth" about what happened between Gabby and him.

"It's inevitable, he has to come out. He has to say what happened. He has to say, he has to tell people what happened," said Jason Sternquist, a neighbor in Laundrie's North Point, Florida neighborhood.

Sternquist and his family have carried signs saying "Talk Brian" and "The truth will come out. Where is she?" in an effort to get Laundrie to be more forthcoming.

"If it was my daughter that was missing, I can't think of anybody that would stop me from going in that house, grabbing that kid, and finding out information," he added.

FOX 13 News was told that neighbors had plans for a bigger protest to get Laundrie to speak, but that law enforcement shut it down, saying that they must respect his right to stay silent.

