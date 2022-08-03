Watch Now
French's presents mustard donuts for National Mustard Day

Posted at 6:55 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 08:55:38-04

If you love mustard on absolutely everything...this interesting dessert may be right up your alley.

French's Mustard is introducing mustard flavored donuts - yep, you read that right.

A recipe for the donuts posted by McCormick, the parent company of French's, shows a simple donut base paired with a "sweet mustard glaze."

The special treat will be released on August 6 and will be given away at various New York donut shops.

For mustard-lovers who don't live in New York but still want a taste, they'll also be available online for purchase.

