Gabby Petito's father confirms memorial service

Joe Petito, Gabby's father, posted on Instagram Friday, "Thank to all for your support and love" alongside details of his daughter's memorial visitation service this upcoming Sunday in New York.

"Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thank to all for your suppprt and love," Petito's caption read.

Meanwhile, the FAA has set up flight restrictions Friday around Carlton Reserve search area for her former boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Law enforcement experts believe Brian Laundrie may be long gone

The Federal Aviation Administration has set up “temporary flight restrictions for Special Security Reasons” Friday at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, where investigators are now in the midst of their sixth day searching for Brian Laundrie.

The restrictions are set to run through Friday, Oct. 1, and cover a 3 nautical mile radius from a point inside the sprawling reserve, according to the FAA.

The FBI confirmed this week that human remains found Sunday at a campsite north of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, belonged to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old New York native who was reported missing on Sept. 11 and last seen alive at the end of August.