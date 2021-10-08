Gabby Petito's parents believe Brian Laundrie is 'missing piece' to puzzle of what happened to their daughter

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Gabby Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt told Fox News she believes Brian Laundrie "knows everything."

Laundrie has been on the run since Sept. 13. Two days after Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11.

The Petito and Schmidt families sat down with Fox News' Laura Ingram on Thursday for an interview where they talked about Laundrie.

"Just turn yourself in," Petito’s mother said of Laundrie. "It’s just getting more and more frustrating as days go on. I don’t know what’s taking so long."

Petito's family explained that they want Laundrie found alive because they believe he "knows everything," her mother said.

When Laundrie returned home to Florida without Gabby in September Nichole Schmidt said she "instinctively" knew her daughter was gone.

Petito’s father, Joe Petito, said he assumed Brian Laundrie is still alive and living off the land, but he has "no idea" of his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, law enforcement led by the FBI continue to focus their search efforts for Laundrie on a nature preserve near North Port, Florida and his parents' home.