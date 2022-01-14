Ghislaine Maxwell won't fight to keep John Doe names sealed: reports

According to several reports, Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to keep the identities of the accused John Does hidden.

Last month, Maxwell was convicted of recruiting adolescent girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide on August 10, 2019, while being incarcerated in a New York jail on sex-trafficking allegations, according to authorities.

Maxwell had battled to keep the names of the John Does hidden, but now that she has been convicted, there is no reason to do so, according to MEDIAITE and the Daily Mail.

According to MEDIAITE, one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, has requested that records naming the seven males, previously known as "Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93, and 151," be unsealed.

Judge Loretta Preska, who is presiding over the case, will make a ruling.