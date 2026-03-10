Golf cart fight over love triangle leads to attempted murder arrest

LADY LAKE, Florida — A love triangle in a Florida retirement community devolved into a physical fight and stabbing that led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man and the airlifting of the victim.

It happened Saturday night in The Villages when the victim, a 39-year-old man, got into a physical fight with William Tyler Warren.

During a night out at Spanish Springs Town Square, a woman and her ex-boyfriend, the victim, were on a golf cart near Veterans Memorial Park in Lady Lake.

They were approached by Warren, the woman's current boyfriend, who she told police was abusive, on another golf cart.

"I'm going to [expletive] kill you," an arrest report states Warren told the victim.

All three were originally from Georgia, and the report states the woman told police she contacted her ex to come down and help her get away from the home.

Both men got out of their golf carts, and a physical fight ensued, the report states.

“After a few minutes, William got back on his cart and drove off, east over the golf cart bridge," the report states.

"[REDACTED] got back on his cart and told [the woman] to call the cops as they initially began to follow William. Shortly after starting to drive, [REDACTED] realized he was bleeding and checked himself, discovering multiple deep lacerations to his abdomen.”

"He'd had significant stab wounds," said Lady Lake police Chief Steven Hunt.

Hunt said the woman took the man by golf cart to The Villages Hospital, where he had to be life-flighted to Shands in Gainesville.

At first, Hunt said Lady Lake police weren't able to talk with the victim or the woman and didn't know exactly where the scene was.

"We didn't have a lot of information to work on. Maybe it had possibly taken place near a local hotel, so we looked in those areas and found some clues, but no clues to an obvious scene," he said.

Detectives checked area hotels and ended up finding a broken razor blade on the golf cart path near Veterans Memorial Park.

They were also able to recover grainy video showing the fight.

"It was very isolated, somewhat unique here in Lady Lake," Hunt said. "These types of crimes don't frequently happen here, so we're thankful for that."

Warren was tracked down and arrested in Marion County Sunday night. He will be transferred to Lake County to face a judge on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

