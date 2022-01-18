Hawaii to require COVID booster shot for all tourists

HONOLULU — Travelers to Hawaii will be required to provide proof of having had a booster shot in order to avoid an obligatory quarantine stay, according to Hawaii's governor.

Gov. David Ige recently declared that the state's Safe Travels program is rethinking what it means for tourists to be fully vaccinated, according to ABC News and several other reports.

Visitors to the state who do not want to isolate for five days must be completely vaccinated under the state's program, which required them to produce proof of receiving two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one injection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If the traveler can prove a negative COVID-19 test within one day of arrival, they will be allowed to skip quarantine.

The governor stated that the new definition of completely immunized would include confirmation of having gotten a booster dose.

According to the state's travel program, fully vaccinated tourists who have not had a booster injection will be required to quarantine in Hawaii for five days.

The latest changes to the state's travel program will not take effect for at least two weeks, giving tourists time to revise their plans if necessary.