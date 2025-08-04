Hot dog spill shuts down highway in Pennsylvania: Commuters' wurst nightmare

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (AP) — A truckload of hot dogs has spilled across a Pennsylvania highway after a crash, clogging the road toward the end of the morning rush hour.

The wreck took place on Interstate 83 a few miles north of the Maryland line Friday. It briefly clogged the heavily traveled artery in both directions.

Crews were stuck with a job they didn't relish — rolling up the scattered tube steaks for disposal.

AP Rescue crews clean up a truckload of hot dogs that spilled out of a tractor-trailer on Friday, August 1, 2025, along Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury, Pa. (Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company via AP)

State police said the tractor-trailer had an unspecified mechanical problem that caused it to push into a passenger vehicle. When the truck scraped along a concrete divider, its trailer was ripped open and the contents scattered.

Four people had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.