Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

Josh Swain / mightycause.com
Posted at 11:09 PM, Apr 24, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and 22-year-old Josh Swain, from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Joshes from around the country showed up at Air Park in Lincoln to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha.

KLKN-TV reports the Arizona student won, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh.

It was ultimately won by a 4-year-old, who was dubbed "Little Josh" by the crowd and hoisted into the air with a Burger King crown and a wrestling belt.

Josh Swain also set up a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, which has far exceeded its goal of $1,000 with more than $8,000 in donations as of 4:30 pm Saturday.

To donate, visit www.mightycause.com/story/Joshswainbattle

