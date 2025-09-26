ICE officer seen pushing woman to the floor at courthouse is relieved of his current duties, agency says

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shoved a woman into a wall and then pushed her to the ground has been “relieved of his current duties,” an ICE official said Friday.

The incident was caught on camera Thursday at an immigration court in New York City – sparking outrage amid growing concern across the country about ICE’s increasingly aggressive tactics in arrests of immigrants.

“The officer’s conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE. Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation,” ICE Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Friday.

CNN has asked ICE to clarify what “relieved of his current duties” means – and whether the officer is still employed elsewhere within ICE.

In one video of the incident shared on social media, a woman and a girl are seen clinging with locked arms to a man, reportedly the woman’s husband, who is being detained, in a hallway of 26 Federal Plaza, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement District Office in Lower Manhattan.

One masked agent grabs her hair as someone says, “Just grab her, grab her and pull her away.” Moments after separating the woman and the man, she is removed from the hallway into a nearby room.

It’s unclear how long she stayed in the room.

The video resumes with her in the hallway speaking to a federal agent, saying in Spanish, “You guys don’t care about anything!” The agent says, “Adios, adios,” as the woman pleads and motions her hands towards the agent.

The agent grabs the woman and forces her several feet down the hallway, into a wall. He then continues shoving the woman down the hallway and pushes her to the ground.

The agent then stands over her and says, “Leave!” in Spanish, and asks nearby officers to remove her from the building.

Several videos shared by other news outlets captured the interaction from different angles. In one video, court security officers were seen escorting the woman from the scene.

The federal building in Manhattan, where the interaction took place, has become the epicenter of immigration crackdown efforts in New York City. It is home to an immigration court, the FBI’s New York field office and other federal agencies, and has been a place ICE agents routinely apprehend migrants after court appearances.

Rep. Dan Goldman, a Democrat whose district includes the courthouse, said in a statement on X that the woman – whom he identified as Monica – and her two young children “fled to my office for safety after she was assaulted.”

He called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to “take appropriate disciplinary action and implement measures to prevent this from happening again.” ICE falls under DHS.

Brad Lander, the city comptroller and frequent ICE critic who has previously been arrested for trying to prevent the agency from arresting migrants, said on X he was at the plaza when the incident took place.

“An ICE agent violently threw this bereft woman to the ground in front of her kids,” he wrote. “She had not touched him. She did not pose any threat. She had to be taken to the hospital.”

CNN has reached out to DHS, Goldman and Lander.

The masked ICE agents did not identify themselves, did not present a warrant and did not give any lawful grounds for detaining the man, Lander said.

“Regardless of motive or targets, we must condemn political violence,” he wrote. “But let’s be clear: every day, masked ICE agents are acting violently against our neighbors, illegally abducting them, holding them in cruel and inhumane conditions. Treating them as less-than-human, and not deserving due process.”

The Democratic nominee for New York mayor, Zohran Mamdani, called the incident “sickening” in a post on social media.

The woman, speaking to reporters after the interaction, said: “Over (in Ecuador), they beat us there too. I didn’t think I’d come here to the United States and the same thing would happen to me.”