Illinois theater roof collapses in storm; injuries reported

Posted at 9:06 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 23:21:37-04

BELVEDERE, Ill. — One person was killed after authorities say a theater roof collapsed during a tornado Friday night in Belvidere, Illinois, and other injuries have been reported.

The Belvidere Police Department said the collapse occurred as a heavy storm rolled through the area and that calls began coming from the theater at 7:48 p.m. It said that an initial assessment was that a tornado had caused the damage.

Numerous media reports said the collapse occurred at the Apollo Theatre during a heavy metal concert in the town located about 70 miles northwest of Chicago.

