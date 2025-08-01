In wake of bad jobs report, Trump wants to fire head of labor statistics department

WASHINGTON — Trump said on Truth Social that he will remove Erika McEntarfer as the commissioner of labor statistics after the July employment report found that just 73,000 jobs were added in July and hiring in June and May was revised downward by 258,000 jobs combined.

Trump said that McEntarfer is a “Biden Political Appointee” as he questioned the accuracy of the numbers.

“She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified,” Trump said. “Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes.”

The comments were Trump’s first public remarks on the jobs report released Friday.