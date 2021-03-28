Inmate shot and killed after taking Oklahoma jail officer hostage

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail Saturday.

Officers had tried to deescalate the situation at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, but authorities say they fired their weapons after the suspect held something against the neck of the hostage.

Officials did not give specific details about the officer’s injuries, but he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"I’m just glad the detention officer wasn’t more seriously hurt," Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said

Officials say the inmate had overrun the officer while medications were being distributed.

The suspect then used the officer’s keys to free other inmates on the jail’s 10th floor.

At one point in the hostage situation, an inmate began recording a live Facebook video. It is unknown whether it was filmed on the guard's phone or one that had been smuggled into the jail. It was later reposted on a page called "Arrested In Oklahoma."

(Warning: Video contains language that may be offensive to some viewers)

In the video, inmates said they were just doing what's "got to be done" because the conditions in the jail were so bad. They said there was no running water, so the toilets were backed up and they hadn't been able to shower in weeks. They also said some inmates hadn't been let out of their cells in days, they had no food and they had recently been without power for days.