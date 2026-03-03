Iran faces isolation as U.S. military involvement concerns grow, expert says

Retired Israeli military officer Amos Guiora warns of two major concerns as tensions escalate around Iran.

A retired lieutenant colonel with the Israeli Defense Forces says the possibility of U.S. and Israeli troops entering Iran and the safety of his family still living in Israel are his two biggest concerns amid rising tensions in the region.

Amos Guiora said he is also troubled by what he sees as a disconnect between the nation's top two defense officials.

"The Secretary of Defense, I know he wants to be called Secretary of War, but he is the Secretary of Defense. He and the President of the United States don't seem to be exactly on the same page as to what this is, and that is extremely problematic," Guiora said.

FOX 13 News spoke this afternoon with Guiora, who noted that a planned trip last week was cancelled by El Al, the Israeli airline.

Guiora also pointed out that Iran appears to have few allies at the moment — not Russia, not China, and notably, not its Arab neighbors.

"I haven't seen any demonstrations in the Arab world street on behalf of the Iranian regime. I understand that Qatar is taking credit for downing two Iranian jet fighters. That, to the best of my recollection, that's never happened before. And you know as well as I do, the Saudis clearly see Iran as a threat to regional regional stability, and I'm sure if the Saudis feel that way, they feel the same way in, you know, Bahrain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and so on," Guiora said.

Guiora hopes street celebrations in Iran translate into the establishment of a new government — whether led by the Shah's son or some other "non-clerical" iteration of a constitutional democracy or monarchy.