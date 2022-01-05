KFC introduces plant-based 'chicken' to lure in vegetarians, vegans

The new Beyond Fried Chicken from KFC is hitting restaurants across the country, but it may not be suited for vegan or vegetarian customers.

KFC and Beyond Meat announced on Wednesday that plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken will be available nationwide beginning Jan. 10 at selected KFC stores while supplies last. According to the press announcement, the new option, which is manufactured with plant-based materials, will not be "cooked in a vegan/vegetarian manner."

KFC's new Beyond Fried Chicken is touted to be the first plant-based chicken choice to be served at any U.S. fastfood restaurant when it debuted in Atlanta in August 2019. KFC's plant-based chicken was tested in Nashville, Charlotte, and Southern California the following year.

The most recent version was created particularly for KFC in collaboration with Beyond Meat.

“The mission from day one was simple — make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants,” said Kevin Hochman, the president of KFC in the news release. “And now over two years later we can say, ‘mission accomplished.’”

Behold! A crispy miracle coming 1/10. pic.twitter.com/QgHiYsYfqX — KFC (@kfc) January 5, 2022

The new Beyond Fried Chicken from KFC will be available in U.S. restaurants starting Jan. 10, though "availability and participation may vary," according to the company. Beyond Fried Chicken is available à la carte, in six-piece or 12-piece quantities, or as part of a combo meal.