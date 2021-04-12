Knoxville police officer, multiple others shot at high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

In a tweet, the agency said that multiple people were shot, including a Knoxville police officer.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, a source said the situation "is no longer active."

In a tweet, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed a shooting did occur, but the school had been secured, The Associated Press reported.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas tweeted.

Police said a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind the high school.