Large tiger shark caught on North Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One man has quite the fish story, after reeling in a monstrous Tiger Shark on North Padre Island.

Nick Laskowski caught the massive fish Saturday near mile marker 252 that's in Kleberg County.

He says it took about 2 hours to reel the beast to shore even with help from the Castaway Crew at the Castaways Bait and Tackle Shop.

After taking a few pictures of his massive catch, he released it back into the water.

While there was no official measurement of the shark, Laskowski estimates it was at least 11 feet long.