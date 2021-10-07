Lawyer: Brian Laundrie's father to join manhunt for fugitive son

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Brian Laundrie's lawyer on Wednesday night said that his father, Christopher Laundrie, may join the hunt for his fugitive son.

Brian Laundrie, 23, was last seen on Sept. 13, according to his parents, just two days after his former girlfriend Gabby Petito was reported missing.

Petito's remains were later found at a Wyoming campsite on Sept. 19.

"Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Steve Bertolino, the family's attorney, told Fox News Wednesday night. "Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be."

The Laundrie's lawyer told Newsday previously that Chris Laundrie was "excited" to take part in the search – after weeks of remaining totally silent in the disappearance of Gabby Petitio and his son, barely leaving their home.

According to our news partners at FOX in Tampa, the family lawyer also claimed Chris Laundrie searched the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve on his own on Monday. Sept. 13 after his son failed to come home that night.

"The North Port police informed me that they were focusing on certain areas of the preserve today and they were actually hoping that Mr. Laundrie could join them on that search," Bertolino told the newspaper. "Mr. Laundrie has consented and we are waiting for the call from the North Port Police Department to make that happen."

Brian Laundrie's whereabouts remained unknown as of Thursday morning – even after weeks of searching at the reserve and reports of possible sightings in other parts of Florida and along the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina and Tennessee.