Local news station airs 10 second porn clip during weather forecast

A local news station in Washington state is being investigated by authorities after a pornographic video played during a weather forecast.

Fox News reported, the indecent incident happened during their 6 p.m. news hour.

The Spokane Police Department is investigating how the video allegedly ended up on KREM-TV during the dinner hour, the Spokesman-Review reported.

The video was allegedly shown for about 10 seconds on a monitor behind the meteorologist before it was taken down.

KREM apologized for the video in a later Sunday broadcast. "Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight. An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again," a statement to the Review read.

The station could face a fine from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

