Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near Tonga

Posted at 9:01 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 11:13:25-05

A large earthquake struck Thursday morning off the coast of Tonga.

The 6.2 earthquake struck about 136.1 miles west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, at a depth of 14.5 km the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

This comes just weeks after a massive volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami devastated the island nation on Jan. 15.

