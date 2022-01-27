Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near Tonga

A large earthquake struck Thursday morning off the coast of Tonga.

The 6.2 earthquake struck about 136.1 miles west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, at a depth of 14.5 km the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Aerial images offer first glimpse of Tonga after volcano eruption and tsunami, death toll up to 3

This comes just weeks after a massive volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami devastated the island nation on Jan. 15.

