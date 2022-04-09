'Major collision' in Texas leaves 11 injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Eleven people, including ten Utahns, were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Austin Friday night.

The ten Utahns injured were employees of Salt Lake-based Sorenson Communications, which provides video relay, captioning, and ASL interpreting services for people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

According to a statement released to the media, the employees were in Austin to attend a DeafNation Expo and had gathered near a food truck when the crash occurred.

Sorenson sent sign-language interpreters to the scene of the crash and the hospitals they were taken to.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event," said Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez in a statement included with the press release. "Our hearts are with those in the Sorenson family who sustained injuries and with those impacted by the event.”

Rodriguez is flying to Austin to visit the injured employees.

FOX 7 Austin reports that the crash occurred around 8:20 p.m, where officials with Austin-Travis County EMS received multiple calls reporting a two-vehicle T-bone crash at 1800 Barton Springs Road.

One vehicle was pushed into a nearby food truck, injuring nine pedestrians. Two victims were transported to an area hospital in serious condition. 7 others were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, while the remaining two refused to be transported according to local officials.

Police told FOX 7 that both vehicles only had one occupant each, with one of the drivers also being taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Austin Police Department.