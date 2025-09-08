Man dies after crashing car over rim of Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A 27-year-old man was killed over the weekend after a car he was in crashed over the rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Officials responded to the scene on the South Rim of the canyon around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a vehicle crashing near the South Kaibab Trailhead.

When crews arrived, they found Steven Drew Bradley of Colorado about 300 feet below the rim, according to ABC 15 in Phoenix.

Bradley's body was recovered and taken to the medical examiner's office, while the cause of the incident is under investigation.