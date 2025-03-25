Man handcuffed to car, kidnapped by couple, forced to drive to DMV over car sale, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina couple who was upset about a recent car sale handcuffed a man to a car, kidnapped him and then forced him to drive to the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to police.

The North Charleston Police Department said they were called to the DMV on Leeds Avenue on Friday.

When they arrived they said they found out that two people had gone to a man's home to confront him over their dissatisfaction with a recent car sale.

During this confrontation, police said the man handcuffed the victim to one of his cars in the yard.

A woman then pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to use it if he did not rectify the situation, according to police.

The victim was then ordered to go to the DMV to correct the paperwork.

The victim said that the handcuffs were removed, and he drove to the DMV with the suspects following him.

Once inside the DMV, the victim became overwhelmed and police were called for help.

The suspects were detained at the scene, and officers said they found several guns with them.

Jacob John Lucas, 31, and Kristeena Ashley Bosarge, 28, have been charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Lucas has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.