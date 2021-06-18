Man vandalized LGBTQ crosswalk during Trump rally, Delray Beach police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man "recklessly" vandalized a new LGBTQ Pride intersection and crosswalk in Delray Beach on Monday while participating in a birthday rally for former President Donald Trump, police said.

Alexander Jerich, 20, is facing charges of criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice, which elevates the crime to a third-degree felony.

The multi-colored LGBTQ street art installation, located at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue, was officially unveiled to the public last Saturday.

According to a newly released arrest report, Jerich was driving a white Chevrolet truck and taking part in a "President Trump Birthday Rally" on Monday around 8 p.m. when he did an intentional tire burnout through the intersection, defacing it with black skid marks.

WPTV A vandalized LGBTQ Pride intersection and crosswalk at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue in Delray Beach on June 17, 2021.

Trump turned 75 on Monday.

Police said the birthday rally was advertised on the Palm Beach County Republican Executive Committee's website, and about 30 vehicles met in the area of West Atlantic Avenue and Lyons Road to take part in the demonstration.

The route for the rally weaved through several streets in Delray Beach and also went directly through the new LGBTQ Pride crosswalk and intersection, police said.

According to Jerich's arrest report, a witness came forward on Wednesday and said he had attended the Trump birthday rally on Monday evening.

The witness said he was two vehicles ahead of Jerich's truck, and he heard someone shout to Jerich, "tear up that gay intersection." The witness added that Jerich had a blue "Trump flag" leaning off the tailgate of his Chevy.

Police said a license plate search led investigators to Jerich's home, and the witness identified Jerich in a photo lineup as the man responsible for the vandalism.

Jerich turned himself in to Delray Beach police on Thursday and was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail. He bonded out several hours later, records show.

According to city officials, the LGBTQ Pride intersection and crosswalk cost $16,720 to create. Eleven colors make up the display, which symbolizes unity and acceptance in our community.

Rand Hoch, the president and founder of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, is calling on the Palm Beach County Republican Executive Committee to condemn the violence against the LGBTQ community.

WPTV contacted the Palm Beach County Republican Executive Committee, but the organization did not want to comment.