McDonald's broken ice cream machines under investigation by FTC

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into why McDonald’s ice cream machines are seemingly always broken at stores across the U.S., according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The report said, the FTC sent letters to McDonald’s franchisees over the summer asking why the machines are always broken.

McDonald’s franchise owners complain that the complicated machines require fixing by specially trained contractors that have to be called each time a machine breaks.

The FTC wants to find out how suppliers and equipment are reviewed, and whether or not restaurant owners are allowed to work on their own machines, according to the report.

In the meantime, an ice cream fan has created an online map, appropriately titled "McBroken," that tracks the operating status of McDonald's ice cream machines across the country.