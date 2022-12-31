Watch Now
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner

Ross D. Franklin/AP
A person holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The jackpot for the Friday drawing is estimated at $640 million. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mega Millions Lottery
Posted at 4:29 PM, Dec 31, 2022
ATLANTA — The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot.

Mega Millions says no ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.

The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7. The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years.

Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states – Utah is not one of them – as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

