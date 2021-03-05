Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Members who broke with FLDS church buy former compound in South Dakota for $750K

items.[0].image.alt
Google
A Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS) 140-acre compound in South Dakota
download.jpg
Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 19:56:39-05

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — A compound in South Dakota’s Black Hills that was owned by a secretive polygamous sect has been sold at auction to three former members who broke with the sect years ago.

WATCH: Judge orders 140-acre FLDS ranch to be sold

Blue Mountain Ranch LLC, representing Patrick Pipkin, Seth Cooke and Andrew Chatwin, paid $750,000 for the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ sprawling compound at a Custer County sheriff’s auction last week.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Pipkin left the FLDS church about 15 years ago and no longer believes in its teachings.

Pipkin, Cooke and Chatwin successfully sued the FLDS after alleging they were illegally jailed in Arizona by local authorities who were handpicked by the sect, which they say conspired to illegally arrest and prosecute non-members.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere