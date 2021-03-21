Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
In this Feb. 2, 2018, photo, a pelican flies over Biscayne Bay with the skyline of Miami on the horizon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Same Sex Households Cities
Posted at 11:45 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 01:45:37-04

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets.

Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours.

It’s unclear how long the curfew will remain in effect, but Interim City Manager Raul Aguila told the Miami Herald that he recommends keeping it in place through April 12, or the end of spring break.

A countywide midnight curfew is already in place due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere