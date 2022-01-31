Missing Tennessee family missing for almost 2 weeks found dead in truck

A Tennessee family who had been missing for nearly two weeks were found dead last week in their vehicle which crashed into a ravine, according to police.

Jeremy Cook, 39, Johanna Manor, 28, and her 8-year-old daughter Adalicia Manor were last seen on Jan. 16, according to FOX17 Nashville. Their bodies were discovered inside their truck near I-840 on the 3700 block of Boston Theta Road in Williamson County, according to authorities.

According to Lt. Mike Doddo of the Hickman County Sheriff's Office, the truck likely hydroplaned or hit a patch of ice on a bridge before striking the median and plunging about 100 feet into a wooded ravine.

The family appeared to have killed upon impact, according to Doddo, and they were not discovered sooner because the vehicle's location made it difficult to spot from the bridge.

On Jan. 21, the family's babysitter requested a welfare check at their house, but no one was home and nothing suspicious was discovered, according to authorities.

Adalicia's biological father filed a missing persons report on Jan. 23, and local authorities began searching for the family right away.

According to local media, investigators discovered information from a family smartphone and pinged it to determine the location of the crashed vehicle.