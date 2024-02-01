Mom banned from school drop off after displaying OnlyFans add on SUV

TAVARES, Fla. — A mom in central Florida has been banned from dropping her kids off at a private christian school because of an ad for her "Only-Fans" account on her vehicle.

She says the school is making her park in a parking lot across the street, then her kids have to cross a busy road, go down a sidewalk and through the parking lot to get to school.

That is, unless she takes the ad for the adult content site off her car.

"Is not just a tiny, tiny little emblem on the back of a car, it is taking up the entire windshield, back windshield of two vehicles," said parent Lexy Thomas.

Thomas wants the ad on Michelle Cline's vehicle to stay off campus.

Cline's car sports an advertisement for the adult OnlyFans website on the back of her SUV.

"It's definitely linked to, you know, explicit content, adult content for sure," admits Cline.

Cline who goes by "Piper Fawn" says OnlyFans is her business and way of life.

"My husband and I had this, you know, little wild, behind closed doors lifestyle that we've now decided to share," she said.

But not all parents want what Cline is sharing shared at school, with some moms complaining to Cline, and the school telling her not to use the main entrance, and instead drop her kids off across the street.

"I was forced to have to take it off or not come on campus," Cline said.

But parents at the private school say there's a simple solution if Cline wants to use the main drop-off.

Phylicia ashley

"Why not take the decal off?," asked Phylicia Ashley.

"And that one seemed like an easy thing to say for sure," said Cline. "But for me, you know, it's supports my family, this provides a very comfortable way of life for us. And it's legal, I pay taxes just like everyone else but I'm not breaking the law, I just offended people."

Thomas says the ad is a distraction to her children.

"...no matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there, and if that's kind of the first thing they're seeing when they're going into a place that should be educating them," she said.

Cline said she wants the school, at the very least, to provide someone to help her kids get across the street safely.