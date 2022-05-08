More remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second set of human remains were found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area Saturday.

According to a Boulder City press release National Park Service rangers discovered skeletal remains after receiving a witness report.

Rangers report the remains were found around 2 p.m.

This discovery was made after human remains were initially found at Lake Mead.

Additional details are forthcoming and will be added to this article as they become available.