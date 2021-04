Mother arrested after 3 children found slain in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested a mother whose three children were found slain Saturday morning.

Police Lt. Raul Jovel said the children’s grandmother went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood and found their bodies. All the children were under the age of 5.

Police said initial reports suggested they had been stabbed to death, but an official cause of death has not been released.

Jovel said investigators were still working to determine a motive.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo in Tulare County, about 200 miles north of Los Angeles.

AP This undated image released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Liliana Carrillo. Los Angeles police have arrested Carrillo, a mother whose three children were found slain Saturday April , 10, 2021. Police Lt. Raul Jovel said the children's grandmother went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood and found their bodies Saturday morning. All the children were under the age of 5. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.