Motorcyclist dies from heat exposure at Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died from heat exposure at Death Valley National Park.

Rangers said the incident happened on Saturday.

A group of six motorcyclists were traveling through the park and were near Badwater Basin. One died while another was transported to Las Vegas to be treated for severe heat illness. The other four were treated on-site and released.

Preliminary data showed the temperature reached 128 degrees, which passed the official daily record for Death Valley, which rangers said was 127 degrees in 2007. They added that emergency medical flight helicopters weren't able to respond to the scene because they can't "generally fly safely over 120 degrees."

"High heat like this can pose real threats to your health," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. "While this is a very exciting time to experience potential world record-setting temperatures in Death Valley, we encourage visitors to choose their activities carefully, avoiding prolonged periods of time outside of an air-conditioned vehicle or building when temperatures are this high."

During this heatwaves, rangers are not recommending going hiking, especially at lower elevations. They add visitors should avoid the sun and seek shade or air conditioning during the hottest part of the day, wear loose and light-fitting clothing, wear sunscreen, wear a hat, and consider carrying a sun umbrella. You should also drink plenty of water and eat salty snacks.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are also advising visitors to be cautious in the heat after two hikers died at the park last month.