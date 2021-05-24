Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

National Guard mission to provide security at Capitol ending

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
National Guard keep watch on the Capitol, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
National Guard U.S. Capitol
Capitol Breach Security
Posted at 7:27 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 21:30:10-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Guard troops are set to leave the U.S. Capitol and turn over security of the area to Capitol Police.

Guard troops were deployed nearly five months ago when rioters broke into the Capitol and invaded the House and Senate chambers in an effort to stop Democrat Joe Biden from becoming president.

The Guard mission is ending Sunday, and a person familiar with the plan tells The Associated Press that troops are expected to be leaving on Monday.

The Pentagon announced earlier in the week that an extension of the Guard presence — 2,149 troops — had not been requested.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere