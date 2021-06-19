Navajo Police Department searching for missing teen

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen from the Sawmill, Arizona community.

15-year-old Roberta Ann Watchman was reported missing by her grandmother on Friday, June 18.

She was last seen with her father, Ozzy Watchman, who is also a registered sex offender.

Roberta Watchman is 5'4" tall, 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green shorts with white trim, and black Nike shoes.

Ozzy Watchman is 6'3" tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair, black eyes, and was last seen wearing a red tank top and black shorts.

The two are believed to be on foot in the Sawmill, Arizona area. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6111, or 928-871-6112.