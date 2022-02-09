Nevada indoor mask mandate to be lifted

CARSON CITY, Nevada — Nevada's governor is set to abolish the state's mask mandate in the wake of a worldwide drop in COVID cases, joining a growing list of states, including California, that have recently announced similar plans.

The Nevada Independent reported Wednesday, that Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he would hold a virtual press conference on Thursday to provide an update on “COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, along with the availability of test kits and therapeutics.”

An announcement about the mask mandate being lifted is expected to be delivered at the press conference, sources with knowledge of the governor’s plans told the news outlet.

Nevada’s mask mandate, which was implemented on Nov. 30, required that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear masks in indoor public spaces.

The Utah House legislature joined the Senate last month in passing a bill that terminated the remaining public mask mandates in Utah. Although, private businesses may still set their own mask policy.